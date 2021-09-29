Meghan Markle used a superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC trip Meghan Markle ousted for employing superstitious trick to counter negative vibes in NYC

By Web Desk

An expert recently pointed out Meghan Markle’s attempts to employ a superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ during her trip to New York City.



This observation has been made by former Tatler journalist Mariella Tandy.

During her interview with MailOnline, she was quoted saying, “It's got an evil eye on the chain and the hand of hamsa, so you get double protection.”

“We get a lot of them gifted when someone is pregnant, and sometimes they buy an evil eye for the baby as well.”

Prince Harry also came under the microscope in Ms Tandy’s interview and was accused of “behaving like they're doing a royal visit” even after stepping down.