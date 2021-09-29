John Lennon’s never released recording fetches $58,300 at auction

The couple arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969
COPENHAGEN: A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 sold for 370,000 Danish crowns ($58,300) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
The tape, featuring the unreleased song "Radio Peace," was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four 16-year-old Danish boys who succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a school magazine.
Bids for the cassette tape, which was put up for sale along with photographs from the meeting by the former school boys, started at 100,000 crowns. The lot was valued between 200,000 and 300,000 crowns ($31,500-$47,000) before the auction.
It was not immediately known who bought the recording.
During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple's peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatles' image and the length of his hair.
The recording also features Lennon and Ono humming along to Christmas songs while dancing around a Christmas tree, Lennon playing the guitar and the couple singing "Give Peace a Chance" and "Radio Peace."
The couple arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed at an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house. (Reuters)
The French capital is hosting the final stretch of a month of global industry events
"For years, I was trolled for speaking out about the abuse that I suffered at the hands of that predator," wrote...
Kim Kardashian looks sensational in swimwear to accentuate her gym-honed physique
Jennifer Aniston is ready to share herself with another person
Cardi B puts her impressively fit post-baby figure on display
Victoria Beckham has been criticised for her tiny meals in past
Britney Spears father Jamie branded a 'reported alcoholic and gambling addict'
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon pose for pictures
Prince Charles and his wife were also present
Kim Kardashian gives a mother of four a large sum of money after she loses her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Inbar Lavi, Dan Bar Shira exchange nuptials in lavish boho ceremony
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott
'Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years,' says UK Navy admiral
Demi Lovato said that they had a out-of-this-world experience with extra-terrestrial beings
Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to explain her thought process behind not posting 'perfect' photos
George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite in new thriller
According to the Turkish media, the series would soon return for the third season
‘No Time To Die’ marks British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final turn as 007. It’s also the 25th film in the...