Cardi B stuns in hot red sequin gown with a dramatic feather cloak

Music sensation Cardi B dazzled in a skintight sequin gown with feather cloak before slipping into an edgy leather corset dress in Paris.

The 28-year-old rapper appeared to be a supermodel as she attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in Paris, France on Tuesday.



The singer, who welcomed her second child on September 4, put her impressively fit post-baby figure on display in a skintight red sequin Mugler gown.

Cardi, later in the evening, reemerged in an edgier getup complete with a leather corset that cinched in her already trim waistline.

