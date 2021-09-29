Cardi B stuns in hot red sequin gown with a dramatic feather cloak

Cardi B puts her impressively fit post-baby figure on display
Music sensation Cardi B dazzled in a skintight sequin gown with feather cloak before slipping into an edgy leather corset dress in Paris.
The 28-year-old rapper appeared to be a supermodel as she attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in Paris, France on Tuesday.
The singer, who welcomed her second child on September 4, put her impressively fit post-baby figure on display in a skintight red sequin Mugler gown.
Cardi, later in the evening, reemerged in an edgier getup complete with a leather corset that cinched in her already trim waistline.
Cardi B turned the City Of Love into her personal runway by slipping into two ultra glamorous getups as she enjoyed Paris Fashion Week festivities on Tuesday.
Cardi B slipped into two ultra glamorous getups as she turned the City Of Love into her personal runway at Paris Fashion Week.
