Inbar Lavi, Dan Bar Shira exchange nuptials in lavish boho ceremony
The Lucifer star Inbar Lavi tied the knot with long term boyfriend Dan Bar Shira on September 13, a boho seaside wedding at the Al Hayam hotel in Israel.
The wedding festivities were grand and the couple looked so much in love as they shared adorable snapshots on social media.
In a talk with Brides as per PEOPLE, Inbar said, "We're both Israeli and very connected to our roots. Our family lives here and we were raised by the Mediterranean, which made us who we are today."
Many ethnic customs were practiced at the wedding such as a seaside chuppah.
In respect for the Moroccan heritage, the couple participated in a henna ritual, including costumes and drums.
The couple met during the Nevada dress event in 2019.
Lavi further elaborated, "We met at Burning Man so we wanted our wedding to emulate a feeling of free-flow festival, We also both love the beach so we knew it would have to have waves nearby. We started our solo first dance to the sounds of 'I Can't Help Falling In Love With You' [by] Ingrid Michaelson. And continued to the OG Elvis Presley version dancing with the parents."
Lavi’s wedding came immediately after her character Eve in Lucifer married Mazikeen, a demon.
