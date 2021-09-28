Kylie Jenner offers advice to expecting mothers

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott
Leave it to Kylie Jenner to offer advice to expecting mothers as the reality TV star did just that as she is undergoing her second pregnancy.
Speaking with Elle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stressed on the importance of expecting mothers to take it easy.
"Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!" she said.
Speaking about her motherhood journey with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared: "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do.”
"Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."
