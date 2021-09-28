Chris Gayle, 'Universe Boss', releases music video of his song ‘Punjabi Daddy’ Chris Gayle said, “OUT NOW!! #PunjabiDaddy Music Video On My YouTube Channel”

West Indies’ cricketer Chris Gayle, best known as 'Universe Boss', has released the official music video of his new single Punjabi Daddy.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously on Monday, Chris Gayle announced that the Punjabi Daddy music video is out now.

He said “OUT NOW!! #PunjabiDaddy Music Video On My YouTube Channel”

The video song has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The audio of the track was released on his 42nd birthday on September 21.

The cricketer took to social media and announced, “#PunjabiDaddy out now on all platforms!”

The song is written by Camar Doyles, Georvin Brisko and Christopher Gayle.



Meanwhile, he has over 134,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.