Jesy Nelson speaks about how 'constant comparison' made her feel trapped in Little Mix

Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix
Jesy Nelson spoke about how her ten years in Little Mix made her feel "trapped".
The 30-year-old, while speaking on an episode of Reign With Josh Smith, shared that she faced "constant comparison" with the other girls in the band.
"When it came to little things, like if we had to do a video and everyone had to wear bikinis and I didn't want to wear a bikini because I felt like [expletive], I couldn't not," she explained.
"It's just the little things like that, that would make me feel trapped. And it was just the constant comparison every single day that was hard and that eventually, after 10 years, takes a massive toll on your mental health."
