Little Mix unveils plans for 10-year anniversary album ‘Between Us’

Little Mix has decided to drop an official album for their 10-year anniversary.

The album in question is titled Between Us and will feature some of the group’s biggest hits over the years.

The announcement came via an Instagram video update that featured a complete video montage and featured all of the group’s achievements over the years.

The video has also been captioned with the words, “Between Us 12.11 We are so excited about this album.”

“It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear. We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last ten years... this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows.”

“We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you #10YearsOfLittleMix. Pre-order link in bio”.

