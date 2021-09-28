BTS to have first live concert since pandemic in LA The group canceled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concert

By Web Desk

Famed Korean boy-band BTS is all set to hold its first live concert since the pandemic, in Los Angeles in November.

"Holding an in-person concert in the midst of Covid-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States," according to a statement from Big Hit Music posted on online platform Weverse.

Earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group canceled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concerts.

Still, the band managed to muster tens of millions of dollars by hosting live streaming concerts and meetings with fans from around the world on its own platform.



BTS' last face-to-face concert was held in Seoul in 2019.