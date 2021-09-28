No time to wait: world premiere for new Bond movie

British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.
London: Celebrities and royals walk the red carpet in central London on Tuesday for the much-delayed world premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time To Die".
British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The film will be shown at London´s historic Royal Albert Hall, with royal couples Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate set to attend.
It will go on general release in Britain on Thursday and in the United States on October 8 -- a year and a half behind schedule.
The film is part of a backlog of major productions held back by distributors during the pandemic, hitting cinemas hard.
The release will be cinema-only, not streaming, which Craig called a "joyous thing" in an interview with Sky News.
Vue Entertainment, the UK branch of the cinema operator Vue International, hailed the movie´s release as "the cinematic event of the year".
- Craig bows out -
In the latest film, reportedly costing $250 million (£182 million, 214 million euros), Bond returns to active service after retirement, vowing: "I have to finish this."
He deploys his trademark hi-tech gadgets in spectacular scenery in Italy and Norway while battling the villainous Safin, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody").
"I get shot and then I get blown up. It feels like James Bond to me," Craig said in an official podcast.
With Craig bowing out, speculation has mounted over who will inherit his licence to kill.
UK bookmakers are tipping the likes of Tom Hardy ("The Revenant", "Dunkirk") or Rege-Jean Page, the mixed-race star of the Netflix hit "Bridgerton".
Craig has held onto the role longer than any of his predecessors since his 2006 debut in "Casino Royale".
The 53-year-old has won praise for adding depth and emotional complexity to the all-action role, but only reluctantly agreed to one final appearance as Bond.
After "Spectre" in 2015, Craig told Time Out magazine he would rather "slash his wrists" than reprise the role.
Emmy-winning US filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the new film, becoming the first American to helm the franchise.
His previous films include a 2011 adaptation of Charlotte Bronte´s "Jane Eyre".
The filmmaker stepped in after the original director Danny Boyle, known for "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Trainspotting", left over "creative differences" in 2018.
- ´World has changed´ -
Fukunaga said in a promotional video that his Bond is "like a wounded animal", struggling because "the world has changed, the rules of engagement aren´t what they used to be: the rules of espionage (are) darker in this era of asymmetric warfare".
The Bond films are based on a character created by upper-class British writer Ian Fleming in novels published in the 1950s and 1960s.
As the MeToo movement has heightened awareness of misogyny in popular culture, some have argued that time has run out for the franchise.
The company owns one theater in New York, purchased in 2019, and one in Los Angeles, bought in 2020
Burj Khalifa to light up with Brad Pitt
R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring
Vanessa Valladares found new boyfriend five months after her split from Zac in April
Kim and her friend thier put their bikini bodies on full display
Gabriel Salazar was the victim of a traffic accident in San Anton
Chris Martin reminisces over the ‘stressful journey’ that led to his BTS collaboration
Coldplay and BTS release their behind-the-scenes clips to the documentary collaboration
Harry Styles is reportedly gearing up to release his third album
Doja Cat urges fans to offer support to Africa in its most urgent time of need
Dwayne Johnson shows off his nail art skills in a candid post on social media post
Prince Charles almost reportedly almost got kidnapped by a female mob who wanted to hold him for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving like opportunists’ in NYC
Chrissy Teigen honours her husband John Legend during her time at the 2021 Tony Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come under fire for using private jets after making eco-conscious claims at UN forum
BTS' recent album broke the charts in Japan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought to trial over recent swipe against ‘ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies’
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about how her life in stardom looks like