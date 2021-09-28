TikTok star Gabriel Salazar dies in car crash Gabriel Salazar was the victim of a traffic accident in San Anton

By Web Desk

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar has reportedly died in a car crash at the age of 19 during a traffic accident.



It comes as heartbroken friends of the young star have paid emotional tributes to the content creator online.



The teenage influencer was the victim of a traffic accident in San Antonia, Texas on Sunday (26 September).



Although Gabriel's death has not been confirmed yet, many of his friends have been posting tributes to the creator on social media.

Gabriel had racked up over one million followers on TikTok under his handle, @gabenotbabe.

Gabriel Salazar recently shared comical videos of himself and his friends, including clips of him lip-syncing to various songs.