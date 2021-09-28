TikTok star Gabriel Salazar dies in car crash

Gabriel Salazar was the victim of a traffic accident in San Anton
TikTok star Gabriel Salazar has reportedly died in a car crash at the age of 19 during a traffic accident.
It comes as heartbroken friends of the young star have paid emotional tributes to the content creator online.
The teenage influencer was the victim of a traffic accident in San Antonia, Texas on Sunday (26 September).
Although Gabriel's death has not been confirmed yet, many of his friends have been posting tributes to the creator on social media.
Gabriel had racked up over one million followers on TikTok under his handle, @gabenotbabe.
Gabriel Salazar recently shared comical videos of himself and his friends, including clips of him lip-syncing to various songs.
Chris Martin reminisces over the ‘stressful journey’ that led to his BTS collaboration
Coldplay and BTS release their behind-the-scenes clips to the documentary collaboration
Harry Styles is reportedly gearing up to release his third album
Doja Cat urges fans to offer support to Africa in its most urgent time of need
Dwayne Johnson shows off his nail art skills in a candid post on social media post
Prince Charles almost reportedly almost got kidnapped by a female mob who wanted to hold him for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving like opportunists’ in NYC
Chrissy Teigen honours her husband John Legend during her time at the 2021 Tony Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come under fire for using private jets after making eco-conscious claims at UN forum
BTS' recent album broke the charts in Japan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought to trial over recent swipe against ‘ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies’
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about how her life in stardom looks like
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "supportive" of each other's careers
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly going to present Prince Andrew with a Platinum Jubilee medal
Prince William was reportedly ‘perplexed’ over the decision to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents
Chrissy Teigen announced that she hit a new streak on her sobriety journey
Experts admit there is no chance Meghan Markle will ever return to the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire acting as if they were some heads of state in NYC