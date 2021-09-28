Chris Martin addresses the‘ stressful journey’ that led to BTS collaboration Chris Martin reminisces over the ‘stressful journey’ that led to his BTS collaboration

Chris Martin recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed the journey he underwent while working on My Universe with the seven-man band from BTS.



The Coldplay singer addressed it all in his YouTube documentary and was even quoted saying, “About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said, 'Oh, BTS want to do a song with you.' And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible.”

He also went on to add, “Today has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever.”

“It's so different and it's been very difficult to get here, to Korea. We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey, and I was a little bit nervous. I've never met BTS before.”