Coldplay, BTS release behind-the-scenes look into documentary collaboration

Coldplay and BTS release their behind-the-scenes clips to the documentary collaboration
Coldplay and BTS recently joined hands and released their official behind-the-scenes clips to the highly famed documentary collaboration.
The documentary features an inside scoop and is titled Inside My Universe.
It follows Coldplay's Chris Martin around as he flies to Seoul South Korea for a recording session alongside all the boys from BTS.
The entire documentary is available with English subtitles and also includes a look into the bond BTS and Martin form during the course of their music-making journey.
Chris Martin reminisces over the ‘stressful journey’ that led to his BTS collaboration
Harry Styles is reportedly gearing up to release his third album
Doja Cat urges fans to offer support to Africa in its most urgent time of need
Dwayne Johnson shows off his nail art skills in a candid post on social media post
Prince Charles almost reportedly almost got kidnapped by a female mob who wanted to hold him for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving like opportunists’ in NYC
Chrissy Teigen honours her husband John Legend during her time at the 2021 Tony Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come under fire for using private jets after making eco-conscious claims at UN forum
BTS' recent album broke the charts in Japan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought to trial over recent swipe against ‘ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies’
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about how her life in stardom looks like
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "supportive" of each other's careers
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly going to present Prince Andrew with a Platinum Jubilee medal
Prince William was reportedly ‘perplexed’ over the decision to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents
Chrissy Teigen announced that she hit a new streak on her sobriety journey
Experts admit there is no chance Meghan Markle will ever return to the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire acting as if they were some heads of state in NYC
Anna Marie Tendler debuts her ‘collection’ of Artwork amid distress of divorce