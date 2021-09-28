Coldplay, BTS release behind-the-scenes look into documentary collaboration Coldplay and BTS release their behind-the-scenes clips to the documentary collaboration

By Web Desk

Coldplay and BTS recently joined hands and released their official behind-the-scenes clips to the highly famed documentary collaboration.

The documentary features an inside scoop and is titled Inside My Universe.

It follows Coldplay's Chris Martin around as he flies to Seoul South Korea for a recording session alongside all the boys from BTS.

The entire documentary is available with English subtitles and also includes a look into the bond BTS and Martin form during the course of their music-making journey.

