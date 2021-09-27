Harry Styles gearing up for ‘imminent’ musical return: source Harry Styles is reportedly gearing up to release his third album

Insiders note Harry Styles is currently working on his third album and is also gearing up for his musical return.



This news has been made public by an insider close to The Sun and according to their findings, “Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.”

The inside source also went on to add, “As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.”

“Right now exact details are top secret but the tracklisting should be decided soon. Harry is really excited about the album.”