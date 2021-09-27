Doja Cat calls attention to African hunger crisis: ‘It’s so devastating’

Doja Cat urges fans to offer support to Africa in its most urgent time of need
Doja Cat takes to social media with an urgent plea regarding the worsening hunger crisis in Africa.
The singer even asked for world leaders to band together in Africa’s most trying times over on Twitter.
Her tweet on the micro-blogging platform read, "Some of my fans may not know this…I’m half South African, specifically from Durban, South Africa, and the continent of Africa is experiencing a devastating hunger crisis. It’s heartbreaking to know that the COVID-19 pandemic has left 41 million people on the brink of starvation.”
Shortly after the first post went live, Cat also shared a link to the Global Citizen Live event and urged fans to follow and take action via the hunger initiative.
Her second tweet read, “Join me and call on your leaders to make sure that all people around the world have access to food by joining us here”.
