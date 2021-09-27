Pictures: Dwayne Johnson opens impromptu at-home nail salon for his daughter Dwayne Johnson shows off his nail art skills in a candid post on social media post

By Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and showed off his manicuring skills.

The Black Adam star shared this wholesome moment with his daughter over on Instagram.

It even included a rib-tickling caption that referenced his ‘dinosaur hands’ and it read, “She knows who to come to for the best “mani” in town! At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something”.

Check it out below:

Johnson is known for sharing candid moments such as these all over his social media page and just recently, he also debuted his brand new project titled Black Adam.

His former Jungle Cruise release achieved such critical acclaim that it is currently put up for an upcoming sequel.



