Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunists’ for using NYC’ to boost US profile

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving like opportunists’ in NYC
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for allegedly using their New York City trip to boost their profile and popularity in the US.
This claim has been made by royal writer and author Daniela Elser in her new piece for News.Au.
There she wrote, This is “the opening move in their campaign to establish their new, shiny Stateside public identities and to try to carve out a place for themselves in the national firmament.”
She also went on to argue that when Meghan switched from one “truly sublime” to another it was to completely ensure two sets of ‘distinct’ auras.
As a result, Ms. Elser feels the NYC trip became “less like a monarchical outing and more like a marketing opportunity.”
