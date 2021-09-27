Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for luxury travel choice hours after eco-conscious UN speech Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come under fire for using private jets after making eco-conscious claims at UN forum

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “hypocritical” decision to fly home in a private jet after demanding wealthier nations make £70billion-a-year pledge, to help turn developing nations green.

This hypocrisy has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Penny Junor. She believes this decision “muddies the waters of their climate message.”

During her interview with The Sun, she was quoted saying, I’m sure there were plenty of scheduled flights. I do not understand why they are behaving as if they are superstars.”

“His father has been known to take scheduled flights. His brother takes scheduled flights. This totally muddies the waters of their climate message. They are shooting themselves in the foot by taking private flights.”