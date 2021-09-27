Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for luxury travel choice hours after eco-conscious UN speech

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come under fire for using private jets after making eco-conscious claims at UN forum
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “hypocritical” decision to fly home in a private jet after demanding wealthier nations make £70billion-a-year pledge, to help turn developing nations green.
This hypocrisy has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Penny Junor. She believes this decision “muddies the waters of their climate message.”
During her interview with The Sun, she was quoted saying, I’m sure there were plenty of scheduled flights. I do not understand why they are behaving as if they are superstars.”
“His father has been known to take scheduled flights. His brother takes scheduled flights. This totally muddies the waters of their climate message. They are shooting themselves in the foot by taking private flights.”
Prince Charles almost reportedly almost got kidnapped by a female mob who wanted to hold him for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving like opportunists’ in NYC
BTS' recent album broke the charts in Japan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought to trial over recent swipe against ‘ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies’
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about how her life in stardom looks like
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "supportive" of each other's careers
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly going to present Prince Andrew with a Platinum Jubilee medal
Prince William was reportedly ‘perplexed’ over the decision to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents
Chrissy Teigen announced that she hit a new streak on her sobriety journey
Experts admit there is no chance Meghan Markle will ever return to the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire acting as if they were some heads of state in NYC
Anna Marie Tendler debuts her ‘collection’ of Artwork amid distress of divorce
Tony Awards 2021 — a Complete List of Winners
Experts hit back at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for transforming NYC trip into ‘photocall’
KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry named their son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa
"We all miss Charlie so much both on the stage and off the stage," Jagger added.
Lopez also performed her new 'On My Way' single from the forthcoming film 'Marry Me'
Harry's book's release threatens to “overshadow” the Queen’s celebrations