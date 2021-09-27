Vaccine experts take a swipe at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘wrong speech’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought to trial over recent swipe against ‘ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies’
International vaccine experts recently hit back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s thinly-veiled swipe against “wealthy pharmaceutical companies.”
They believe distributing covid-19 recipes without any kind of fee may never be the key to vaccine inequity.
Per the director-general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Thomas Cueni, Sussex’s claim is ‘not doing enough’.
In his interview with the Telegraph, he was quoted saying, “We agree with the Sussexes that action is needed now to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are quickly and equitably shared around the world.”
“Waiving intellectual property rights of Covid-19 vaccines will not increase production nor provide practical solutions needed to battle this global health crisis.”
“As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple, but wrong, answer to what is a complex problem. Since we now have billions of vaccines that have been produced and many more in the pipeline, calls for waiving IP is a distraction.”
Before concluding he admitted that a number of things come into play in times such as these since trade barriers, the lack of raw material availability, supply chain bottlenecks and the reluctance of the rich are the real challenges.
