Anna Marie Tendler debuts her ‘collection’ of Artwork amid divorce proceedings

Anna Marie Tendler debuts her ‘collection’ of Artwork amid distress of divorce
Anna Marie Tendler made her first public appearance after a long time since her split with ex-husband John Mulaney.
The couple parted ways in July, 7 years after their marriage.
Anna was extremely heartbroken when she made this decision but wished John a speedy recovery as he was admitted to a rehab.
In order to debut some of her amazing Artwork at The Other Art Fair in Santa Monica, she appeared publicly.
Through sources, Anna flaunted a collection of titled rooms she had been actively working on, "a reference to the first astrological house - the house of self - these photographic works chronicle the often non-linear experiences of loss, anger, and powerlessness, as well as a reclamation of identity."
Anna, the artist, was grateful to all those who supported her in the journey and pushed her to be the best version of herself amid divorce proceedings.
The exhibition was attended by several of Anna’s industry friends.
