Meghan Markle ‘will never’ return for Platinum Jubilee celebrations: report Experts admit there is no chance Meghan Markle will ever return to the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘will never’ return for Platinum Jubilee celebrations: report

Experts worry Meghan Markle may never greenlight a return to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.



Royal author and biographer Robert Jobson made this claim and according to Express he claimed, “I am not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again - she is not popular here now.”

“The idea of her standing next to the Queen doting on her when you have got a book coming in which you’re going to spill more dirty linen in public does seem a little hypocritical.”

He also went on to add that royal fans “will have to wait and see” whether the Sussex’s announce any plans.

He also suggested, “I am sure Harry thinks he will be there for the platinum Jubilee but you have got to remember within months he is going to have a book coming out probably attacking the Royal Family.”

“Who knows, he says he never will but I am sure the publishers, after paying all that money, will want something for their buck.”

However, it is important to remember, “The focus should not be on whether Meghan is happy or not or whether Harry is looking the wrong way from his brother.”