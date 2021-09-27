Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized over ‘acting like heads of some state’ in NYC visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire acting as if they were some heads of state in NYC
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving as if they were some kind of heads of state during their visit to New York City.
This observation has been made by royal commentator Angela Levin on Twitter. There she wrote, “H[arry] and M[eghan] are setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state and heads of government. They are not.”
For those unversed, the NYC trip is one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very first public outings since Lilibet's birth.
On the first day of their visit, they headed off to meet New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as his family at the One World Trade Cente Midtown East New York City r.
A few hours after that they branched off at o Midtown East New York City to see US ambassador at the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
