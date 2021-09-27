Ben Affleck flew out to see Jennifer Lopezs NYC performance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "supportive" of each other's careers
Ben Affleck is making sure to be by Jennifer Lopez’s side during all of her performances.
A source told People that the Argo actor went out of his way to fly out to New York City to meet up with his girlfriend ahead of her dazzling Global Citizen Live performance on Saturday.
The source said that the couple was apart for a few days and that Ben decided to pay J Lo a visit before jetting off to Austin, Texas for his own project.
"Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in N.Y.C. yesterday," the insider says.
"Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform.
"They are always supportive of each other's careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week."
