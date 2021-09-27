JLo talks about Ben Affleck romance during Global Citizen Live performance Lopez also performed her new 'On My Way' single from the forthcoming film 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez has love all over her mind as she gushed over boyfriend Ben Affleck while performing at Global Citizen Live on Saturday.



The Hustlers actress performed songs all about love and romance, including her famous tracks, Jenny from the Block, Cambia el Paso, All I Have with LL Cool J and I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny with Ja Rule, in New York City’s Central Park.

She also performed her new On My Way single from the forthcoming film, Marry Me.



In the middle of her performances, JLo talked about being in love and how it makes life better and easier.

“We can do anything with love,” Lopez said on Saturday as the crowd cheered. “Love makes miracles, trust me. I guess you could say, I don’t know, I got love on the brain. Have love on my mind lately, I don’t know what it is.”

A brief time after her performance ended, Lopez and Affleck spotted holding hands as they left the venue together.