Harry's memoir release date to coincide with Queen's Platinum Jubilee Harry's book's release threatens to “overshadow” the Queen’s celebrations

Royal butler Grant Harrold came forth revealing his thoughts on how the release date of Prince Harry's memoir is expected to clash with Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee next year.



Although the British monarch is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022, Harry's explosive book is likely to overshadow her.

According to Harrold, Harry's memoir and the Queen’s much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee, is “not the best timing.”

He added, “I’m sure we all knew this celebration was coming up...So it does seem really strange timing and I would have thought that maybe they would have delayed it personally.”

“I'm hoping that it's going to be a nice memoir, but if it's not, one of the biggest problems is that it could overshadow it, because, even if you don't read it and a lot of people say they won't read it, there will be a lot of people who will read it...It'll be covered in the press, bits pulled out...it’ll be discussed and it could potentially be all about the same time," concluded Harrold.