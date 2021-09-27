Harry's book's release threatens to “overshadow” the Queen’s celebrations
Royal butler Grant Harrold came forth revealing his thoughts on how the release date of Prince Harry's memoir is expected to clash with Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee next year.
Although the British monarch is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022, Harry's explosive book is likely to overshadow her.
According to Harrold, Harry's memoir and the Queen’s much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee, is “not the best timing.”
He added, “I’m sure we all knew this celebration was coming up...So it does seem really strange timing and I would have thought that maybe they would have delayed it personally.”
He said that the book's release threatens to “overshadow” the Queen’s celebrations:
“I'm hoping that it's going to be a nice memoir, but if it's not, one of the biggest problems is that it could overshadow it, because, even if you don't read it and a lot of people say they won't read it, there will be a lot of people who will read it...It'll be covered in the press, bits pulled out...it’ll be discussed and it could potentially be all about the same time," concluded Harrold.
"We all miss Charlie so much both on the stage and off the stage," Jagger added.
Lopez also performed her new 'On My Way' single from the forthcoming film 'Marry Me'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being filmed for a an upcoming documentary on their lives
Craig returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to COVID-19
The 'Salt' actress and singer were seen grabbing a bite in Santa Monica on Saturday night
The event honoured the biggest stars of broadway on Sunday
Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”
The lone male winner in the individual categories was British director Terence Davies
Most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating...
Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to be criticised in the UK
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance