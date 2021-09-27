Harry and Meghan are being taped during NYC trip: Here's why The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being filmed for a an upcoming documentary on their lives

By Web Desk

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being filmed for a an upcoming documentary on their lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being taped during their much-talked-about trip to New York City.



This is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being filmed for a an upcoming documentary on their lives, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that the couple brought their own videographer with them on their trip, and a photographer, who have been accompanying them around the city.

The videographer even ran ahead of them as they stepped out before a tour of the 9/11 Memorial Thursday morning.

Moreover, as reported by Page Six, Harry had a mic during his visit with his wife to iconic Harlem soul food eatery Melba Friday.

He had a wire around his neck, which was then seen tucked into the pocket of his chinos as he hugged restaurant owner Melba Wilson.

Sources have dished that Harry and Meghan are collecting footage for the archives of their Archewell foundation.

According to some insiders, before signing their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, the couple discussed making a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their lives with the chiefs.