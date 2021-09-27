The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being filmed for a an upcoming documentary on their lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being taped during their much-talked-about trip to New York City.
This is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being filmed for a an upcoming documentary on their lives, according to Page Six.
The outlet reported that the couple brought their own videographer with them on their trip, and a photographer, who have been accompanying them around the city.
The videographer even ran ahead of them as they stepped out before a tour of the 9/11 Memorial Thursday morning.
Moreover, as reported by Page Six, Harry had a mic during his visit with his wife to iconic Harlem soul food eatery Melba Friday.
He had a wire around his neck, which was then seen tucked into the pocket of his chinos as he hugged restaurant owner Melba Wilson.
Sources have dished that Harry and Meghan are collecting footage for the archives of their Archewell foundation.
According to some insiders, before signing their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, the couple discussed making a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their lives with the chiefs.
"We all miss Charlie so much both on the stage and off the stage," Jagger added.
Lopez also performed her new 'On My Way' single from the forthcoming film 'Marry Me'
Harry's book's release threatens to “overshadow” the Queen’s celebrations
Craig returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to COVID-19
The 'Salt' actress and singer were seen grabbing a bite in Santa Monica on Saturday night
The event honoured the biggest stars of broadway on Sunday
Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”
The lone male winner in the individual categories was British director Terence Davies
Most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating...
Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to be criticised in the UK
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance