Daniel Craig bids adieu to 'James Bond' franchise Craig returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to COVID-19

By Web Desk

Craig returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to COVID-19

Daniel Craig thought he had wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with "Spectre", but the actor says his final fifth outing as the British secret agent in "No Time To Die" allowed him to fully complete his 007 journey.



Nearly 60 years after the first Bond film "Dr No" premiered, cinema's favourite spy, known for his love of fast cars and cool gadgets, returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costing an estimated $200 million to produce, "No Time To Die" sees Bond come out of retirement from an idyllic life in Jamaica to help track down a new villain armed with lethal technology.

"I didn't think that I was going to do another movie after ‘Spectre’. I genuinely thought that I was going to ... just pack it in," Craig told Reuters.

"But I'm so happy that I got the chance to come and do this one. And we tied up lots of loose ends. We've tried to tell one story with all my Bond movies. It's like they're all connected in some way and this one just sort of capped it off."

Running at nearly three hours long, the film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, promises the usual Bond action, car chases and stunts in picturesque locations, including the cave dwellings of the southern Italian city of Matera.

It introduces new character Nomi, played by Black actress Lashana Lynch and described simply as a 00 agent at Bond's past employer, Britain's MI6 foreign spy service. She looks just as fierce and skilled as Bond.

"She's also a real human being. She's grounded and she's from a good background and takes every opportunity she gets and really runs with it. She's really shifted things up at MI6 and will continue to do so," Lynch said. - Reuters