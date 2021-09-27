2021 Tony Awards: Full list of winners

The event honoured the biggest stars of broadway on Sunday
The 2021 Tony Awards celebrated the return of broadway, during a live ceremony hosted by stage and screen legend Audra McDonald on Sunday.
The event honoured the biggest stars of broadway. Among the shows celebrated were Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance - *WINNER
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance - *WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play - *WINNER
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance - *WINNER
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
*WINNER: Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill - *WINNER
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musica
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance - *WINNER
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Costume Design in a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
The 'Salt' actress and singer were seen grabbing a bite in Santa Monica on Saturday night
Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”
The lone male winner in the individual categories was British director Terence Davies
Most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating...
Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to be criticised in the UK
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance
Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus: Osman"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put ‘unfair’ vaccine rollout practices on blast
Prince Harry’s memoir to reportedly become the ‘final straw’ in the royal family’s arsenal of patience
The actor sat for an interview with Reuters days before the release of his last film as James Bond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK