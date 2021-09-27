‘Shang-Chi’ leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Los Angeles: Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel´s first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen."
The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century´s sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he´s actually a non-player character in a huge video game.
Fourth went to Universal´s slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
That nudged it just past "Cry Macho," the gritty Warner Brothers drama by Clint Eastwood, who directs and stars as a retired rodeo rider helping a teenager and his fighting rooster leave Mexico. It earned $2.1 million.
Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"Malignant" ($1.5 million)
"Copshop" ($1.3 million)
"Paw Patrol: The Movie" ($1.1 million)
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye ($620,000)
The lone male winner in the individual categories was British director Terence Davies
Most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating...
Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to be criticised in the UK
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance
Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put ‘unfair’ vaccine rollout practices on blast
Prince Harry’s memoir to reportedly become the ‘final straw’ in the royal family’s arsenal of patience
The actor sat for an interview with Reuters days before the release of his last film as James Bond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK
Prince Andrew is gearing up to salvage his reputation with a brand new legal strategy
Prince Harry has been accused of ‘not reflecting Prince Philip’s proper ethos’ in his new life plans
The couple also met the United Nations Secretary General during their visit to New York