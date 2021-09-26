close

Producer shares update on 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3'

Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman"

By Web Desk
September 26, 2021
A Turkish TV channel on Saturday started promoting the third season of  "Kurulus:Osman".

Without sharing the release date of new episodes, the producer of the historical series said the next season will release soon.

"Kurulus:Osman"  is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul",  a hit TV series which tells the story of the father of  founder of  the Ottoman Empire.


