Producer shares update on 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3'

Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman"
A Turkish TV channel on Saturday started promoting the third season of "Kurulus:Osman".
Without sharing the release date of new episodes, the producer of the historical series said the next season will release soon.
"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul", a hit TV series which tells the story of the father of founder of the Ottoman Empire.
