Lizzo blasts institutional racism at Global Citizen live performance

Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
Singer and songwriter Lizzo recently hit back against the rampant spread of institutional racism in the middle of her performance for Global Citizen.
the 33-year-old singer hit back against the hurtful ideology of running institutional racism while clad in a hot pink pleather catsuit.
While on stage performing her songs Good As Hell, Truth Hurts and Juice the singer admitted, “Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having me.”
“You know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, Texas, doing big ass things with my life. I'm just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y'all. Thank you so much.”
“And now I'm a rich [expletive], that's exciting, that's never happened. I'll be like, 'What kind of rich [expletive] do I want to be?' And I decided I want to be a philanthropist.”
“I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can't give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back.”
She also went on to say, “As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time.”
“And if we don't talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future? It's time to talk about things, and it's time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others.”
