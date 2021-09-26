Lady Gaga brings her style A-game at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Lady Gaga dons an all-black velvet gown

By Web Desk

Lady Gaga brings her style A-game at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening

Lady Gaga left fans stunned on her arrival at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old pop star slipped into a velvet floor-length gown paired with a powder blue shawl.

The singer tied her blonde hair up in a dramatic bun and wore diamond earrings to complete her look.

Rocking a wing eyeliner, Lady Gaga kept her nude lip color subtle for the day.

Take a look:





