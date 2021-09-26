Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bash ‘unfair’ rollout by ‘wealthy pharma companies' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put ‘unfair’ vaccine rollout practices on blast

By Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bash ‘unfair’ rollout by ‘wealthy pharma companies'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a statement and highlighted the unfair vaccine rollout that’s been occurring in developing and poorer countries.

The couple started talking about the issue at the Global Citizen Live event in the US.



Meghan was the first to speak out and added, “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine but that's not happening.”

“It is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just ten wealthy nations and not everyone else, it's just not OK.”

Even Prince Harry added by saying, “Guys, we have what we need to vaccinate the world.”

This isn’t the couple’s first charity event, during their last speech at the Covid Concert, the prince rested his head over his wife’s shoulder and admitted, “My wife and I believe that where you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive.”