Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fuming’ over continued loss of privileges since Megxit: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK
Experts speculate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become upset due to the continued loss of their privileges.
this claim’s been brought forward by Gertrude Daly and during her interview with the Daily Star she was quoted saying, “I think what upset the Sussexes was the loss of the privileges that come with not having the title Prince/ss.”
“And I think they also, in the Oprah Interview, were playing into most people’s lack of understanding of how British titles work. Most people assume all children of Prince & Princesses are themselves a Prince/ss.”
Before concluding she added, “And they were able to turn the 100-year-old rule into an example of how they have been victimised.”
