Prince Andrew gears up for trial with new legal strategy for ultimate ‘damage control’

Prince Andrew has been preparing a brand new legal strategy to help save his reputation after the Virginia Giuffre trial.

For those unversed, Prince Andrew currently has till October 29th to respond to the allegations, and a source close to the prince claims he is gearing up to directly challenge the entire verdict, in an effort to regain his reputation.

In their interview with the Mail on Sunday, the insider was quoted saying, “The decision to bring in high-profile [US lawyer] Andrew Brettler to fight the civil case marks a significant turning point in approach.”

“The US team will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs Giuffre in a bid to provide the Duke with a platform to finally clear his name. They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one.”