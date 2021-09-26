Prince Harry ‘far away’ from reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: source Prince Harry has been accused of ‘not reflecting Prince Philip’s proper ethos’ in his new life plans

Experts recently accused Prince Harry of being ‘incapable’ of reflecting Prince Philip’s ethos’ in a proper way.



Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during a candid chat.

He weighed in on it all in a candid interview alongside Express UK, and was even quoted saying, “Certainly, it is having some negative effect - among other controversies going on at the moment it's one of the things contributing to increased talk about there being a sort of republican resurgence in the UK.”

“So I think that they're not acting in a way that would reflect Prince Philip’s own personal ethos with relation to service and the Royal Family.”

“It's a great fear, I think, that what Meghan and Harry are doing could damage the Royal Family, not just in the immediate future, in the coming months and years, but much longer term.”

“I don't know if I think that it will be successful in that and I think it would be unfair to say their aim was, would be to destroy the monarchy or to bring down the Royal Family or the concept of monarchy in Great Britain, I don't imagine that their aim.”

Before concluding he added “But could it have that effect? It certainly could contribute to a wider feeling or movement in that direction.”