Prince Andrew ‘cannot hope to hide from this’ lawsuit: report

Experts fear Prince Andrew is in no way capable of being able to ‘hide from the lawsuit’ any longer
An expert recently weighed in on Prince Andrew’s consistent attempts to hide away from court proceedings.
This claim’s been made by attorney David Boies and during his interview with The Times he was quoted saying, “I don't view this as taking on the Royal Family.”
“I view this as taking on one particular person who engaged in conduct that I am sure the Royal Family privately disapproves of, as much as anybody else.”
“I sympathise very much with the Queen, in the same sense that I sympathise with any mother whose child ends up in the same kind of trouble Prince Andrew’s had.”
In his candid interview with the outlet, Mr Boies admitted that this new lawsuit is sure to “make it harder” for the Queen to see him as her favourite son any longer. Especially, considering his continued attempts to hide his head in the sand, akin to an ostrich.
Lady Gaga dons an all-black velvet gown
Prince William requests citizens to look forward to ‘hope not fear’ in his new trailer for a climate change series
Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen flaked by a videographer who is said to be taping it for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez performed her song On My Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke for Covid-19 vaccine equity at the Global Citizen Live
Blake Shelton reacts to news that Ariana Grande is replacing him in The Voice
It was revealed earlier this month by Kim Kardashian that the pair son Saint had broken his arm "in a few places"
Tom Felton gave fans a health update on his Instagram
Ed Sheeran was the headliner in Paris alongside Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy, while Stevie Wonder tops the bill in Los...
preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival
Kylie Jenner officially steals the scene in the KylieBaby ad
Hayley Kiyoko gets candid about the trouble she had when attempting to ‘embrace’ her Asian heritage
Beyoncé turns to social media to kick off birthday festivities with an open letter
Experts note Queen Elizabeth has managed to retain her sense of humour despite facing numerous royal issues
Bella grows apart from Big Little Lies star Nicole after her divorce from the Top Gun star Tom in 2001
G-Eazy finally unveils his brand new album titled ‘These Things Happen Too’
Kelly Clarkson has finally been declared legally single after struggling through a lengthy legal battle