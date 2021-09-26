Prince Harry, Meghan Markle record NYC trip for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen flaked by a videographer who is said to be taping it for Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be taping their New York visit for a Netflix documentary.
According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own videographer accompanying them during their trip.
The videographer was seen running ahead of them and taping them as the couple stepped out of a 9/11 memorial.
The duo also has their own photographer, Matt Styles to document them.
Harry also appeared to be sporting a mic when he and Meghan paid a visit to an iconic soul food eatery in Harlem.
Sources close to the Sussexes have shared that they are collecting footage for their Archwell archives.
