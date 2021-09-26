Jennifer Lopez performs unreleased song at Global Citizen Live Festival

Jennifer Lopez performed her song On My Way
Jennifer Lopez dazzled with her 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival.
The 52-year-old’s Saturday night performance wowed onlookers at the fundraising event, which took place across seven cities and six continents.
The singer opened with an energetic performance of Cambia el Paso she was then accompanied by LL Cool J for All I Have, followed by Ja Rule for their hits I'm Real and Ain't It Funny.
She then followed it up with a fan-favourite Jenny from the Block and the unreleased song On My Way from her upcoming movie Marry Me, which will release in theaters on Feb. 11.
"It's always such an honor to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together. And because of that, tonight I want to do something special," she said about her new song.
"Because it's a special occasion, and I thought, 'What special thing can I do?' This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."
