Blake Shelton sends expletive-filled text to Ariana Grande over explosive rumour

Blake Shelton reacts to news that Ariana Grande is replacing him in The Voice
Blake Shelton has made it clear to Ariana Grande that he is all but too aware of certain rumours circulating about the two of them.
Word spread that the producers of The Voice might soon be replacing the country star with Ariana, however, the news is not verified.
In a photo dump by the Thank U, Next hit-maker it revealed that she had a hilarious chat with Blake over the topic.
In the text screen shot it revealed Blake sharing an article which read: "Producers at 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings a 'Fresh' Energy." to which he replied "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a [expletive] lot.”
There also seems to be no bad blood between them as Ariana hearted the texts.
Take a look:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen flaked by a videographer who is said to be taping it for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez performed her song On My Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke for Covid-19 vaccine equity at the Global Citizen Live
It was revealed earlier this month by Kim Kardashian that the pair son Saint had broken his arm "in a few places"
Tom Felton gave fans a health update on his Instagram
Ed Sheeran was the headliner in Paris alongside Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy, while Stevie Wonder tops the bill in Los...
preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival
Kylie Jenner officially steals the scene in the KylieBaby ad
Hayley Kiyoko gets candid about the trouble she had when attempting to ‘embrace’ her Asian heritage
Beyoncé turns to social media to kick off birthday festivities with an open letter
Experts note Queen Elizabeth has managed to retain her sense of humour despite facing numerous royal issues
Bella grows apart from Big Little Lies star Nicole after her divorce from the Top Gun star Tom in 2001
G-Eazy finally unveils his brand new album titled ‘These Things Happen Too’
Kelly Clarkson has finally been declared legally single after struggling through a lengthy legal battle
Eillie Goulding and Princess Eugenie exchange parenting advice as mothers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged by experts to ‘ditch vanity’ for a successful future outside the UK
Prince William has rejected Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for a UK christening plan
The Duke and Duchess are in New York