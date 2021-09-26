Blake Shelton sends expletive-filled text to Ariana Grande over explosive rumour Blake Shelton reacts to news that Ariana Grande is replacing him in The Voice

By Web Desk

Blake Shelton has made it clear to Ariana Grande that he is all but too aware of certain rumours circulating about the two of them.

Word spread that the producers of The Voice might soon be replacing the country star with Ariana, however, the news is not verified.

In a photo dump by the Thank U, Next hit-maker it revealed that she had a hilarious chat with Blake over the topic.

In the text screen shot it revealed Blake sharing an article which read: "Producers at 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings a 'Fresh' Energy." to which he replied "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a [expletive] lot.”

There also seems to be no bad blood between them as Ariana hearted the texts.

Take a look:



