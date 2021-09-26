Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruises daughter Bella shows off her style in new selfie

Bella grows apart from Big Little Lies star Nicole after her divorce from the Top Gun star Tom in 2001
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 28-year-old daughter Bella Cruise looked stunning with her nose ring in latest selfie.
The daughter of superstars, who generally avoids the limelight, rocked a t-shirt with Bill Murray's face photoshopped on Stone Cold Steve Austin body's in the photo.
Bella showed off her style , wearing her red hair in the latest snap. Her bangs were cut short, and she donned a red beanie. She wore a nose ring through her septum.
She is Kidman and Cruise's adopted daughter along with her brother, Connor. Bella grew apart from Big Little Lies star Nicole after her divorce from the Top Gun star in 2001.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, 59, adopted the two children in 1995 while they were still married. The couple divorced in 2001 after 12 years together.
