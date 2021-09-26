Watch: Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi steals the show in KylieBaby line ad Kylie Jenner officially steals the scene in the KylieBaby ad

By Web Desk

Kylie Jenner has officially stolen the show from in the new ad for KylieBaby.

The video was posted to Instagram and fans immediately started gushing over Stormi’s adorable antics.

The post even included a caption that read, “How cute is this video we shot for KYLIE BABY almost a year ago! 4 more days till my new clean baby care line launches on KylieBaby.com 9.28”.

