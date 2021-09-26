Queen Elizabeth ‘retaining her sense of humour’ despite royal problems

Experts note Queen Elizabeth has managed to retain her sense of humour despite facing numerous royal issues
Experts recently weighed in on Queen Elizabeth’s motivating ability to retain her sense of humour despite being surrounded by royal issues.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold made this claim during his interview with Express and was also quoted saying, “Certainly, before she went up to Scotland, she was everywhere, all over the place and cracking jokes and having fun and a lot of humour.”
“That's what I remember working for them is that humorous side of her, and it's really nice to see that despite everything that's happened, she's still got that.”
“Obviously there's been a lot of downsides, there's been a lot of problems with members of the family and she doesn't seem to have let that stop her. That's something she's very good at.”
“I always think when things are going wrong in the family, any problems or issues, she always puts the 'Queen's face' on. She always carries on with duty regardless, which is something that's been drummed into her from a child.”
