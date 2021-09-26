G-Eazy unveils brand new album ‘These Things Happen Too’ G-Eazy finally unveils his brand new album titled ‘These Things Happen Too’

G-Eazy has finally released his brand new full-length album These Things Happen Too.

The singer also released a press conference highlighting his “full circle return” with the new album, and according to People magazine it read, “This album is a full circle journey about coming back home.”



“And I wanted to touch back on some of the thematic elements of the first one, but do it through the lens of where I'm at now.”

He also added, “The journey has been full of its highs and lows, and full of a lot of dreams coming true, but also a lot of adversity.”

“If I start out in space on the first record, this is a spaceship coming back home — it's a little banged up and dirty and dented, but it's all been a beautiful journey.”

“[I've] grown and matured and evolved as an artist. In my opinion, this is a much better record from a technique standpoint, but the perspective that I'm approaching the music with is a more mature one. And this record shows that growth and evolution.”