Eillie Goulding exchanges parenting advice with new mum Princess Eugenie

Eillie Goulding and Princess Eugenie recently exchanged some pearls of advice on the topic of motherhood and parenting.

Goulding addressed her thoughts in a new issue of Tatler and was quoted saying, “There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding and just figuring it all out.”

Before concluding she added, “I've had to strike a balance between going back to work and being with Arthur. But I am really enjoying those moments together — it's a very unique experience between you and your child.”

“He's already got a little personality and he's only 3 months old. Nothing can prepare you for motherhood. It's one of those things that is really daunting when it happens.”

“But Caspar, brilliant. He's really hands-on. And Arthur is a joy, a real joy. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that.”