Royal Foundation announces TV series about Prince William’s Earthshot Prize The series will be available from next month on BBC One and Discovery

By Web Desk

The Royal Foundation has announced a TV series about Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Each episode of “The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet” will highlight the planet’s challenges and the people already finding solution.

It will be available on Discovery, BBC One from October 3.

Prince William recently announced the first-ever finalists for his Earthshot environmental prize.



The Earthshot Prize, launched in October last year, was inspired by US president John F. Kennedy´s "Moonshot" project in the 1960s to put a man on the moon.

