Royal Foundation announces TV series about Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

The series will be available from next month on BBC One and Discovery
The Royal Foundation has announced a TV series about Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.
Each episode of “The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet” will highlight the planet’s challenges and the people already finding solution.
It will be available on Discovery, BBC One from October 3.
Prince William recently announced the first-ever finalists for his Earthshot environmental prize.
The Earthshot Prize, launched in October last year, was inspired by US president John F. Kennedy´s "Moonshot" project in the 1960s to put a man on the moon.
The Duke and Duchess are in New York
G-Eazy weighs in on the lesson’s he’s learned via his past relationships over the course of his dating history
Daniel Craig's last movie as James Bond is about to hit theaters
Lady Louise is currently at the cusp of a major royal decision in her future
Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for baby no. 4
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to the UK is reportedly turning rather ‘difficult’
Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute
Kylie is filming herself for her 270M Instagram followers
Ellen DeGeneres is wrapping up her daytime talk show with its 19th season to be the last
Sarah Jessica Parker said she remained silent to try and process the pain of it all
Minhaj said he thought the 'Friends' alum hated him
The 54-year-old Kelly had been trailed by sexual abuse accusations for much of his career
A judge signed off on the pair’s single status last month
The Duchess got roasted by fans for choosing to wear long woolen coats in NYC's blazing temperature
There will also be pre-recorded performances from BTS in South Korea, Green Day in Los Angeles, DJ superstar Alok in...
An employee said he was asked to encrypt some of Spears’ text conversations so they could be sent to her father
Spokespeople for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lawyers for the duke had previously argued that legal papers in the case, in which Giuffre is suing for damages, were...