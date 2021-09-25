G-Eazy sheds light on ‘lessons’ of past relationships G-Eazy weighs in on the lesson’s he’s learned via his past relationships over the course of his dating history

By Web Desk

G-Eazy recently sat down for a chat and addressed the relationship lessons he picked up over the course of his past relationships.

He got candid about it all during his interview with People magazine regarding the release of his brand new album These Things Happen Too.



There he was quoted saying, “You live and you learn. And theoretically, at least, you grow from your experiences and you hopefully learn from your mistakes, or the heartbreak and the hurt.”

“It helps you identify certain qualities you need out of a partner, where things have gone wrong in the past, where things have gone right, but also how to be a better partner myself.”

Before concluding he went on to add, “I need to listen and work to be what somebody else needs as well. And that's very essential."