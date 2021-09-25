Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return turning difficult due to ‘lack of trust’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to the UK is reportedly turning rather ‘difficult’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to the UK has reportedly become difficult due to the lack of trust they hold in the eyes of the British public.
This claim’s been brought to light by royal author Angela Levin, during her appearance on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.
There she was quoted saying, “I think it would cause a lot of people a lot of grief.”
“The Queen would be delighted because she adores Harry - and also you love a child even though you disagree with everything they are doing - but I think for the other Royals, it is quite a stiff time where everybody has a very explicit diary of changing five times a day and what they have to do at what time.”
“I think it will be very, very difficult if they come over because the feeling is you can’t trust them, and they might use this for their next documentary or for his next book.”
