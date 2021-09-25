Kylie Jenner expresses surprise over her blooming baby bump

Kylie is filming herself for her 270M Instagram followers
Kylie Jenner is amazed at her rapidly growing baby bump in a new social media update.
On Friday the mother-of-one shared turned to her Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into growing bump as she remarked 'I really popped these last few weeks.'
Kylie is filming herself for 270M followers in a black outfit, in front of a mirror.
Kylie announced her pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott last month. The duo already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.
