Kylie Jenner expresses surprise over her blooming baby bump

Kylie Jenner is amazed at her rapidly growing baby bump in a new social media update.

On Friday the mother-of-one shared turned to her Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into growing bump as she remarked 'I really popped these last few weeks.'



Kylie is filming herself for 270M followers in a black outfit, in front of a mirror.

Kylie announced her pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott last month. The duo already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.