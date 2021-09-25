Ellen DeGeneres admits she did not think her talk show would last 19 years

Ellen DeGeneres is wrapping up her daytime talk show with its 19th season to be the last
Ellen DeGeneres reminisced upon how her daytime talk show started off 19 years ago.
Reflecting on her journey of almost two decades, the comedian said she really thought her show 'would be a happy place.'
"But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don't last that long usually. So I'm, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long," Ellen told Access Hollywood.
For the unversed, after allegations of toxic workplace surfaced against the famed host, Ellen is wrapping up the show with its 19th season to be the last.
Revealing one advice she could give to her younger self, Ellen said, "I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy [it]."
